Ghosts'n Goblins Resurrection
4
Likers
name : Ghosts'n Goblins Resurrection
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action plates-formes
[Switch] Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection / Carnet développeur "3"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEkHX9d49GY&feature=emb_logo
    gareauxloups
    posted the 02/12/2021 at 05:51 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    wilhelm posted the 02/12/2021 at 05:56 PM
    Si j'avais su à l'époque, quand je jouais sur Snes, que j'y rejouerai encore 29 ans plus tard...
    xenofamicom posted the 02/12/2021 at 05:57 PM
    Ils sont gentils chez Capcom, mais c'est une version boite qu'ils devraient annoncer (ces blaireaux )
    orichimarugin posted the 02/12/2021 at 07:26 PM
    j'espère qu'il sera bien dur comme ces grands frère et je veux pas de sauvegardes entre les niveaux sinon!
    testament posted the 02/12/2021 at 07:29 PM
    https://youtu.be/LW9xe-wpyeI
    armando posted the 02/12/2021 at 07:52 PM
    Bon bas comme tous ceut quii l'on connu sur Megadrive et sur super famicom, on va tous devoir lacher 30 boule à la fin du mois
