profile
shincloud
206
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3259
visites since opening : 4703008
shincloud > blog
Un grand jour pour Persona 4 Golden et les joueurs FR
Yes!!!! plus qu'a attendre qu'elle soit dispo, et je prends le jeu sur Steam

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sorakairi86, kibix, sora78
    posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:18 PM by shincloud
    comments (21)
    sorakairi86 posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:19 PM
    Alors la je prend direct
    yukilin posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:20 PM
    C'est bien ça, même si l'anglais est pas un souci pour moi de base.
    J'aimerais bien une version traduite sur switch du coup aussi. ça serait sympa.
    aros posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:24 PM
    Et la version Vita, pu du cul, quoi...
    shincloud posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:26 PM
    aros C'est pas une trad officiel, c'est des fans qui ont fait le taf
    marcelpatulacci posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:29 PM
    Les Persona sont des suites ?
    shincloud posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:31 PM
    marcelpatulacci Nop ^^
    altendorf posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:31 PM
    marcelpatulacci Non c'est comme FF, l'univers a des similitudes (bestiaires, invocations, etc...) mais les histoires sont différentes
    balf posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:32 PM
    marcelpatulacci Non, ni même les Shin Megami Tensei, un peu comme les Final Fantasy
    marcelpatulacci posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:32 PM
    shincloud merci^^ donc sur hein ? 100% indépendant comme les Final Fantasy ? Je peu joué au 5 sans voir joué au 4 ?
    yukilin posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:36 PM
    marcelpatulacci : Oui, totalement indépendants. Tu peux y aller
    aros posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:44 PM
    shincloud
    Ok, j'ai lu de travers xD. Je me disais c'était gros. Comme quoi, y'en a qui l'on apprécier ce Persona
    En même temps il est tout à fait génial cet opus
    kwonga posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:56 PM
    L'un de mes jeux préférés ever
    zekk posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:57 PM
    C'est vraiment top pour ceux qui attendaient une trad !
    marcelpatulacci posted the 02/08/2021 at 09:19 PM
    shincloud yukilin altendorf balf
    Grand merci
    51love posted the 02/08/2021 at 09:48 PM
    Les éditeurs peuvent compter sur la communauté pour éviter de payer tout un tas de fonctionnalité

    Tu m'étonnes après qu'ils pondent tous leurs jeux sur PC

    C'est gratuit et ça fait un petit coup de pub au jeu.
    calite posted the 02/08/2021 at 10:01 PM
    Bon je vais retaper mon vieux pc du coup... il est opti?
    whookid posted the 02/08/2021 at 10:04 PM
    C'est sympa mais j'aurais kiffé une trad officiel et dispo sur PS4 j'en demande trop ?
    roivas posted the 02/08/2021 at 10:09 PM
    Ha ben je viens de le commencer sur steam, bon cool, si une trad arrive bientôt, je vais voir pour suivre le groupe thx de l'info
    5120x2880 posted the 02/08/2021 at 10:11 PM
    Calite 4K 120fps sans carte graphique (avec un 3400G), en même temps c'est un jeu PS2 donc voilà. https://youtu.be/1L4VrsCRCKU
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/08/2021 at 10:19 PM
    Excellente nouvelle, ça sera vraiment un confort supplémentaire.
    edea79 posted the 02/08/2021 at 11:08 PM
    Merde j'ai espéré aprss avoir lu le titre que la version vita pourrait en profiter mais non...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo