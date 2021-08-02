accueil
Muramasa
shincloud
Un grand jour pour Persona 4 Golden et les joueurs FR
Yes!!!! plus qu'a attendre qu'elle soit dispo, et je prends le jeu sur Steam
Likes
Who likes this ?
sorakairi86
,
kibix
,
sora78
posted the 02/08/2021 at 08:18 PM by
shincloud
comments (
21
)
sorakairi86
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:19 PM
Alors la je prend direct
yukilin
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:20 PM
C'est bien ça, même si l'anglais est pas un souci pour moi de base.
J'aimerais bien une version traduite sur switch du coup aussi. ça serait sympa.
aros
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:24 PM
Et la version Vita, pu du cul, quoi...
shincloud
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:26 PM
aros
C'est pas une trad officiel, c'est des fans qui ont fait le taf
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:29 PM
Les Persona sont des suites ?
shincloud
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:31 PM
marcelpatulacci
Nop ^^
altendorf
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:31 PM
marcelpatulacci
Non c'est comme FF, l'univers a des similitudes (bestiaires, invocations, etc...) mais les histoires sont différentes
balf
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:32 PM
marcelpatulacci
Non, ni même les Shin Megami Tensei, un peu comme les Final Fantasy
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:32 PM
shincloud
merci^^ donc sur hein ? 100% indépendant comme les Final Fantasy ? Je peu joué au 5 sans voir joué au 4 ?
yukilin
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:36 PM
marcelpatulacci
: Oui, totalement indépendants. Tu peux y aller
aros
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:44 PM
shincloud
Ok, j'ai lu de travers xD. Je me disais c'était gros. Comme quoi, y'en a qui l'on apprécier ce Persona
En même temps il est tout à fait génial cet opus
kwonga
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:56 PM
L'un de mes jeux préférés ever
zekk
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 08:57 PM
C'est vraiment top pour ceux qui attendaient une trad !
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 09:19 PM
shincloud
yukilin
altendorf
balf
Grand merci
51love
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 09:48 PM
Les éditeurs peuvent compter sur la communauté pour éviter de payer tout un tas de fonctionnalité
Tu m'étonnes après qu'ils pondent tous leurs jeux sur PC
C'est gratuit et ça fait un petit coup de pub au jeu.
calite
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 10:01 PM
Bon je vais retaper mon vieux pc du coup... il est opti?
whookid
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 10:04 PM
C'est sympa mais j'aurais kiffé une trad officiel et dispo sur PS4 j'en demande trop ?
roivas
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 10:09 PM
Ha ben je viens de le commencer sur steam, bon cool, si une trad arrive bientôt, je vais voir pour suivre le groupe thx de l'info
5120x2880
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 10:11 PM
Calite
4K 120fps sans carte graphique (avec un 3400G), en même temps c'est un jeu PS2 donc voilà.
https://youtu.be/1L4VrsCRCKU
cladstrife59
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 10:19 PM
Excellente nouvelle, ça sera vraiment un confort supplémentaire.
edea79
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 11:08 PM
Merde j'ai espéré aprss avoir lu le titre que la version vita pourrait en profiter mais non...
