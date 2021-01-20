ajouter un titre
Le prochain jeu de Itagaki sortira sur Xbox, PS5 et Steam
Takashi Mochizuki (Bloomberg):

Et, de nombreux médias ont écrit, basé sur ce post sur facebook, que le nouveau jeu d'Itagaki est prévu pour Xbox. En fait, j'ai fait un suivi à ce sujet immédiatement après l'interview pour vérifier si le plan est exclusif à Xbox. Sa réponse a été négative. Le plan actuel est prévu pour Xbox, PS5 et Steam.


https://www.neogaf.com/threads/bloombergs-reporter-takashi-mochizuki-clarifies-that-itagakis-next-game-will-not-be-an-xbox-exclusive-planned-for-xbox-ps5-steam.1587363/

https://mobile.twitter.com/6d6f636869/status/1351684726457724931
    posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:46 PM by jenicris
    comments (13)
    chiotgamer posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:50 PM
    Il a travaillé sur quoi ce Itagaki ? Je connais pas.
    jenicris posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:51 PM
    chiotgamer Ninja Gaiden et DOA sur 128 bits, Ninja Gaiden 2...
    sora78 posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:52 PM
    chiotgamer le papa de DOA entre autres
    chiotgamer posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:53 PM
    Jenicris Sora78 Ah ok, donc ça parle de Ryu Hayabusa, l'un des prochains perso Smash...
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:54 PM
    jenicris ouais m'fin oublie pas Devil Third s'il te plaît x)

    Ça s'excite mais le mec est tombé bien bas
    jenicris posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:55 PM
    ootaniisensei tu as raison pour Devil Third.
    jenicris posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:56 PM
    chiotgamer c'est possible...
    5120x2880 posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:56 PM
    Chiotgamer Sinon il a fait ce petit jeu en 2005 qui a une bonne réputation.
    skuldleif posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:56 PM
    dommage pas day one gamepass du coup
    altendorf posted the 01/20/2021 at 05:05 PM
    Osef d’Itagaki, surcôté depuis longtemps
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/20/2021 at 05:06 PM
    altendorf
    masharu posted the 01/20/2021 at 05:06 PM
    "Sortira", ou plutôt est prévu pour ces 3 plateforme. Mais ça sortira que quand le développement du jeu sera terminée.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/20/2021 at 05:10 PM
    ootaniisensei jenicris J'ai senti comme de l'ironie^^

    Devil Third était pas une lumière mais pas si mauvais non plus.
