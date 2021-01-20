Takashi Mochizuki (Bloomberg):
Et, de nombreux médias ont écrit, basé sur ce post sur facebook, que le nouveau jeu d'Itagaki est prévu pour Xbox. En fait, j'ai fait un suivi à ce sujet immédiatement après l'interview pour vérifier si le plan est exclusif à Xbox. Sa réponse a été négative. Le plan actuel est prévu pour Xbox, PS5 et Steam.
https://www.neogaf.com/threads/bloombergs-reporter-takashi-mochizuki-clarifies-that-itagakis-next-game-will-not-be-an-xbox-exclusive-planned-for-xbox-ps5-steam.1587363/
https://mobile.twitter.com/6d6f636869/status/1351684726457724931
tags :
posted the 01/20/2021 at 04:46 PM by jenicris
Ça s'excite mais le mec est tombé bien bas
Devil Third était pas une lumière mais pas si mauvais non plus.