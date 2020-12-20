profile
The Promised Neverland: Trailer de la saison 2
A 2 semaines et demi de la sortie du premier episode de la saison 2, The Promised Neverland lache enfin un vrai trailer

    gantzeur posted the 12/20/2020 at 06:58 PM
    shinz0 posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:02 PM
    fretide posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:02 PM
    Validé
    axlenz posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:04 PM
    kevisiano posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:13 PM
    J'ai hâte mais tous ceux qui ont lu les scans me disent que la première saison reste la meilleure donc à voir mais bon
    weldar posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:27 PM
    kevisiano

    Disons que le ton et l'ambiance changent énormément dans les parties suivantes et qu'on s'éloigne du style de la première partie.
    amassous posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:46 PM
    kevisiano tu verra
    soulfull posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:53 PM
    Quelle deception !!! Absolument rien à voir avec l'esprit du premier.
    yanissou posted the 12/20/2020 at 08:19 PM
    Ça tue j'ai très hâte!
    yanissou posted the 12/20/2020 at 08:21 PM
    soulfull déception ? Ce n'est qu'un trailer faut arrêter de juger sans avoir regardé !
    Pas le même esprit ? Bah si justement
