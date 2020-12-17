« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Bravely Default 2
6
Likers
name : Bravely Default 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
articles : 3468
visites since opening : 4703704
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Bravely Default II / Longue vidéo gameplay


Exclusivité Switch
Date de sortie : 26 Février 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkBlqQS1h9g&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 12/17/2020 at 06:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    xenofamicom posted the 12/17/2020 at 07:31 PM
    ça reste dommage que Square Enix n'a pas cherché à un donné une identité plus forte à ce jeu avec une DA plus soigné.
    moune75 posted the 12/17/2020 at 07:47 PM
    Il a l'air super ce jeux
