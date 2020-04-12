« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
Hugh Keays-Byrne est décédé


73 ans

Il est connu pour le rôle de "méchant" dans le premier Mad Max et Mad Max : Fury Road.


https://www.20minutes.fr/arts-stars/culture/2923595-20201203-hugh-keays-byrne-acteur-mad-max-mort
    posted the 12/04/2020 at 01:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    drockspace posted the 12/04/2020 at 01:21 PM
    j'ai jamais vu un "méchant" aussi classe je crois que dans Mad Max Fury Road !
    cobrasnake posted the 12/04/2020 at 01:26 PM
    j'ai cru que c'etait ron jeremy sur la photo
    potion2swag posted the 12/04/2020 at 01:27 PM
    Mais naaaan. Je savais pas que c'était le meme acteur ! Il était grave marquant que ce soit dans le premier (où il a la folie d'un Joker je trouve) ou le dernier Mad Max...

    RIP :/
    ducknsexe posted the 12/04/2020 at 01:54 PM
    Je me Souviens de lui dans le tout premier Mad max, par contre je savais pas que c était lui aussi dans road fury. Sacré méchant.
    R. I. P
