J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
160
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1114
visites since opening : 2961177
amassous > blog
Y'a le teaser site de FF XVI en Français


Rien de fou mais y'a quelques trucs , le site est en source c'est https://fr.finalfantasyxvi.com/

https://fr.finalfantasyxvi.com/
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    waurius59, gemini, yukilin, opthomas
    posted the 11/30/2020 at 07:32 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    ratchet posted the 11/30/2020 at 07:33 PM
    La PS5 démarre d'une façon épique
    jenicris posted the 11/30/2020 at 07:41 PM
    Ça fait un moment déjà. ^^
    gemini posted the 11/30/2020 at 07:42 PM
    2021 va être d'office très fort pour PlayStation
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo