« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Taiko no Tatsujin : Drum N Fun
9
name : Taiko no Tatsujin : Drum N Fun
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : music
multiplayer : oui
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Taiko No Tatsujin : Drum ‘n’ Fun! / Mise à jour (Gratuit)


https://bandainamcoent.asia/news/press-release-taiko-no-tatsujin-drum-n-fun-for-nintendo-switch-updates/
PS : Le jeu a dépassé les 500 000 exemplaires au Japon, il est sortie le 19 Juillet 2018.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E6A7-dd6LA&feature=emb_logo
    greggy
    posted the 11/28/2020 at 03:57 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    gunstarred posted the 11/28/2020 at 05:38 PM
    J'ai fait la démo, c'est sympa.
