Report – PS5 Release Date In Europe Could Be Delayed Or Brought Forward Due To COVID-19 LockdownsPS5 Release Date Set to Move Due to COVID-19 Lockdowns?The news comes via Reddit user The Neen, who was contacted by GAME UK and informed that Sony is looking to change the release date due to the lockdowns being imposed in UK, France and Germany. You can see the thread below.Sony supposedly considering moving release date of PS5 in UK, France and Germany from PS5The PS5 release date is currently set for November 19 in the UK and Europe, with the US and Japan getting the console on November 12. Sony recently contacted customers to say that order processing will begin soon.Sony last week detailed the various accessibility options available for the DualSense controller, which you can read up on here.[Source – Reddit via NeoGAF]