« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Disgaea 6
name : Disgaea 6
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : NIS America
developer : Nippon Ichi Software
genre : tactical-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Nintendo Switch -
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Disgaea6 : Defiance of Destiny / Nouveau Trailer


Le jeu est exclusif Switch en Occident, au Japon il sort sur Switch et PS4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pqmi4BFO7ic&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 10/31/2020 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    blindzorro posted the 10/31/2020 at 11:23 AM
    Mon dieu la 3d est tellement dégueulasse. Je suis un fan de Disgaea et c'est vrai que la série avait un sérieux coup de vieux mais là c'est horrible...
