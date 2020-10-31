accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Disgaea 6
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
NIS America
developer :
Nippon Ichi Software
genre :
tactical-RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
-
123
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimeddy
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
zestarlight
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
nicolasgourry
articles :
3398
visites since opening :
4588854
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Disgaea6 : Defiance of Destiny / Nouveau Trailer
Le jeu est exclusif Switch en Occident, au Japon il sort sur Switch et PS4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pqmi4BFO7ic&feature=emb_logo
2
boyd
,
angelsduck
posted the 10/31/2020 at 08:00 AM by
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
1
)
1
)
blindzorro
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 11:23 AM
Mon dieu la 3d est tellement dégueulasse. Je suis un fan de Disgaea et c'est vrai que la série avait un sérieux coup de vieux mais là c'est horrible...
