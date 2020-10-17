« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
The Outer Worlds
name : The Outer Worlds
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Virtuos Games
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] The Outer Worlds / Patch : 21 Octobre
    posted the 10/17/2020 at 01:53 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ryadr posted the 10/17/2020 at 02:40 PM
    lol les zinzins des graphismes
    jf17 posted the 10/17/2020 at 02:47 PM
    Pour ceux qui l'ont essayé il tourne bien sur switch ?
