name :
Street Fighter V
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
sora78
Street Fighter V : Update et 4 nouveaux combattants !
4 nouveaux combattants sont confirmés dans l'ordre :
Et pour finir une guest, Akira Kazama qui est orginaire de la licence Rival Schools.
posted the 08/05/2020 at 05:33 PM by sora78
sora78
comments (3)
3
)
chiotgamer
posted
the 08/05/2020 at 05:39 PM
onvoipalézimaj
sora78
posted
the 08/05/2020 at 05:41 PM
chiotgamer
Ah ouai ?
Bizarre je les vois là, je vais les re-upload
nooboon
posted
the 08/05/2020 at 05:41 PM
chiotgamer
passes sur Chrome !
Bizarre je les vois là, je vais les re-upload