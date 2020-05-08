profile
Street Fighter V
Street Fighter V : Update et 4 nouveaux combattants !




4 nouveaux combattants sont confirmés dans l'ordre :








Et pour finir une guest, Akira Kazama qui est orginaire de la licence Rival Schools.




    posted the 08/05/2020 at 05:33 PM by sora78
    comments (3)
    chiotgamer posted the 08/05/2020 at 05:39 PM
    onvoipalézimaj
    sora78 posted the 08/05/2020 at 05:41 PM
    chiotgamer Ah ouai ?

    Bizarre je les vois là, je vais les re-upload
    nooboon posted the 08/05/2020 at 05:41 PM
    chiotgamer passes sur Chrome !
