profile
Atelier Ryza
1
Likers
name : Atelier Ryza
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Gust
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
172
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4648
visites since opening : 6138671
guiguif > blog
all
Atelier Ryza 2: Nouveau Trailer
Atelier Ryza se montre via un nouveau trailer.
Sortie prevu cet hiver.






    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kalas28
    posted the 07/29/2020 at 04:24 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    fdestroyer posted the 07/29/2020 at 04:35 PM
    Pourquoi diable sortir le trailer US maintenant... l'inclure au nullissime direct US/EU de Juillet aurai été bien plus censé
    sora78 posted the 07/29/2020 at 04:40 PM
    Je trouve ça fou d'avoir un chara design si jolie et un rendu in-game si moche...
    kalas28 posted the 07/29/2020 at 04:53 PM
    sora78 in game les perso sont moche alors que c'est parmi ce qu'il y a de mieux dans le genre cell shader/3D ? la blague

    à la rigueur critique les environnements même si vu le studio c'est plus que joli...

    sinon vivement la date fr
    suzukube posted the 07/29/2020 at 05:39 PM
    sora78 Je trouve ça magnifique pour de la Nintendo Switch perso
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre