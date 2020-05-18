J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Dernier chapitre Kimtesu no Yaiba FR


Le dernier chapitre est dispo sur ScanTrad, bonne lecture
https://scantrad.net/mangas/kimetsu-no-yaiba/205
    posted the 05/18/2020 at 02:23 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    namxi posted the 05/18/2020 at 02:49 PM
    Vraiment déçu de la fin de KNY c'est dommage le reste était bien mais la fin m'a refroidi un peu
    amassous posted the 05/18/2020 at 02:51 PM
    namxi La fin trop heureuse
    namxi posted the 05/18/2020 at 02:53 PM
    amassous Encore une fin heureuse bien amenée oui mais là y a rien qui va le combat contre Muzan c'est vraiment nul et puis le dernier chapitre il sert à rien mais vraiment y a pas d'indications de spin-off juste une fin heureuse sans saveur
    amassous posted the 05/18/2020 at 02:56 PM
    namxi Le combat final étais pas la hauteur pour moi aussi.
    bladagun posted the 05/18/2020 at 03:06 PM
    Ha j'ai cru que tout ça n'était un rêve, j'allais dire v'la l'originalité
    namxi posted the 05/18/2020 at 03:19 PM
    amassous Pour moi la première lune supérieure, Kokushibo est le vrai boss final clairement la mise en scène du combat est beaucoup mieux en espérant que l'anime corrige un peu la fin
