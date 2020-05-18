accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
articles :
885
visites since opening :
2516389
amassous
> blog
Dernier chapitre Kimtesu no Yaiba FR
Le dernier chapitre est dispo sur ScanTrad, bonne lecture
https://scantrad.net/mangas/kimetsu-no-yaiba/205
posted the 05/18/2020 at 02:23 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (6)
6
)
namxi
posted
the 05/18/2020 at 02:49 PM
Vraiment déçu de la fin de KNY c'est dommage le reste était bien mais la fin m'a refroidi un peu
amassous
posted
the 05/18/2020 at 02:51 PM
namxi
La fin trop heureuse
namxi
posted
the 05/18/2020 at 02:53 PM
amassous
Encore une fin heureuse bien amenée oui mais là y a rien qui va le combat contre Muzan c'est vraiment nul et puis le dernier chapitre il sert à rien mais vraiment y a pas d'indications de spin-off juste une fin heureuse sans saveur
amassous
posted
the 05/18/2020 at 02:56 PM
namxi
Le combat final étais pas la hauteur pour moi aussi.
bladagun
posted
the 05/18/2020 at 03:06 PM
Ha j'ai cru que tout ça n'était un rêve, j'allais dire v'la l'originalité
namxi
posted
the 05/18/2020 at 03:19 PM
amassous
Pour moi la première lune supérieure, Kokushibo est le vrai boss final clairement la mise en scène du combat est beaucoup mieux en espérant que l'anime corrige un peu la fin
