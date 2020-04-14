LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Le Pape : Le jeu officiel du Vatican


- Profiter de graphisme digne de la PS5/XSX
- baiser des pute
-assassiner vos opposants
- acquitté le cardinal Barbarin pour avoir caché tous les viols d'enf.... ah non y'a pas ça
- fumer des cigares tel le parrain de la mafia

Prévu sur PC ( pas de retard annoncé )
    posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:18 PM by gantzeur
    comments (13)
    altendorf posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:20 PM
    Rodrigo Borgia !
    goldmen33 posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:27 PM
    Ils fumaient des cigares au moyen age?!
    maxleresistant posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:27 PM
    https://store.steampowered.com/app/1253800/The_Pope_Power__Sin/

    Merde c'est un vrai jeu
    rider288 posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:27 PM
    Ca me fait penser au jeu ou on incarne Jesus.
    leonr4 posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:28 PM
    El vaticano.
    milo42 posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:35 PM
    yukilin posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:37 PM
    C'est vraiment un jeu en plus
    aros posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:37 PM
    Putain, la blague de la journée Bon dieu, j'y crois pas
    kenpokan posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:52 PM
    Est il interdit aux enfants ?
    birmou posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:55 PM
    altendorf j'ai pensé pareil
    bladagun posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:07 PM
    Mais ça a l'air terrible !
    gantzeur posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:44 PM
    goldmen33 oui les cigares de Cuba que EL Ramirez revandait chez les marchands du temple
    goldmen33 posted the 04/14/2020 at 05:47 PM
    gantzeur c'était des cigares à une jambe?! Moshé toujours dans les bons plans. XD
