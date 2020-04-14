accueil
LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur
gantzeur
> blog
Le Pape : Le jeu officiel du Vatican
- Profiter de graphisme digne de la PS5/XSX
- baiser des pute
-assassiner vos opposants
- acquitté le cardinal Barbarin pour avoir caché tous les viols d'enf.... ah non y'a pas ça
- fumer des cigares tel le parrain de la mafia
Prévu sur PC ( pas de retard annoncé
)
posted the 04/14/2020 at 04:18 PM by
gantzeur
comments (
13
)
altendorf
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 04:20 PM
Rodrigo Borgia !
goldmen33
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 04:27 PM
Ils fumaient des cigares au moyen age?!
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 04:27 PM
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1253800/The_Pope_Power__Sin/
Merde c'est un vrai jeu
Merde c'est un vrai jeu
rider288
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 04:27 PM
Ca me fait penser au jeu ou on incarne Jesus.
leonr4
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 04:28 PM
El vaticano.
milo42
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 04:35 PM
yukilin
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 04:37 PM
C'est vraiment un jeu en plus
aros
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 04:37 PM
Putain, la blague de la journée
Bon dieu, j'y crois pas
kenpokan
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 04:52 PM
Est il interdit aux enfants ?
birmou
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 04:55 PM
altendorf
j'ai pensé pareil
bladagun
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 05:07 PM
Mais ça a l'air terrible !
gantzeur
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 05:44 PM
goldmen33
oui les cigares de Cuba que EL Ramirez revandait chez les marchands du temple
goldmen33
posted
the 04/14/2020 at 05:47 PM
gantzeur
c'était des cigares à une jambe?!
Moshé toujours dans les bons plans. XD
Merde c'est un vrai jeu