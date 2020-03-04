LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
Captain Tsubasa : Rise of the New Champions
2
Likes
Likers
name : Captain Tsubasa : Rise of the New Champions
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tamsoft
genre : sport
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gantzeur
137
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1588
visites since opening : 1979011
gantzeur > blog
Captaine Tsubaba montre sa jaquette + nouvelles images et trailer
Et ils ont vraiment été jusqu'au bout j'ai l'impressions

- gestions du groupe , modifications des teams , créations et custom de persos , mode histoire complet ( avec la coupe du monde ) , moment fort de l'anime ..


























Attendu sur Nintendo Switch et PS4 en 2020
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:24 AM by gantzeur
    comments (14)
    shiroyashagin posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:26 AM
    Toujours pas de date
    altendorf posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:26 AM
    + histoire alternative avec ton propre perso
    saram posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:26 AM
    J'ai hâte et pourtant je ne joue pas aux jeux de foot
    chocolate posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:27 AM
    Perso ça sera sur Switch.
    amassous posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:28 AM
    Switch jvais le prendr meme si je sais pas jouer
    gantzeur posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:30 AM
    shiroyashagin on est pas prêt d'en avoir une
    biboys posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:34 AM
    Gros days one direct
    spawnjuno posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:34 AM
    PES en PLS
    shiroyashagin posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:36 AM
    gantzeur https://25.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_ma79y5YAHw1rcciplo1_500.gif
    makaninio posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:37 AM
    D-1 illico aussi ce jeu a l'air tres bon,mais du coup je vais devoir rattraper mon retard sur le manga pour éviter le "spoil"
    testament posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:43 AM
    spawnjuno Oui, même si ça va prendre 20 minutes pour atteindre les cages.
    natedrake posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:57 AM
    La date, la date... J'espère qu'il sortira pas en fin d'année...
    thedoctor posted the 04/03/2020 at 12:00 PM
    rbz posted the 04/03/2020 at 12:07 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre