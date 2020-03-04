accueil
LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
name :
Captain Tsubasa : Rise of the New Champions
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Tamsoft
genre :
sport
other versions :
PC
-
gantzeur
Captaine Tsubaba montre sa jaquette + nouvelles images et trailer
Et ils ont vraiment été jusqu'au bout j'ai l'impressions
- gestions du groupe , modifications des teams , créations et custom de persos , mode histoire complet ( avec la coupe du monde ) , moment fort de l'anime ..
Attendu sur Nintendo Switch et PS4 en 2020
posted the 04/03/2020 at 11:24 AM by
gantzeur
comments (
14
)
shiroyashagin
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:26 AM
Toujours pas de date
altendorf
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:26 AM
+ histoire alternative avec ton propre perso
saram
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:26 AM
J'ai hâte et pourtant je ne joue pas aux jeux de foot
chocolate
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:27 AM
Perso ça sera sur Switch.
amassous
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:28 AM
Switch jvais le prendr meme si je sais pas jouer
gantzeur
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:30 AM
shiroyashagin
on est pas prêt d'en avoir une
biboys
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:34 AM
Gros days one direct
spawnjuno
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:34 AM
PES en PLS
shiroyashagin
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:36 AM
gantzeur
https://25.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_ma79y5YAHw1rcciplo1_500.gif
makaninio
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:37 AM
D-1 illico aussi ce jeu a l'air tres bon,mais du coup je vais devoir rattraper mon retard sur le manga pour éviter le "spoil"
testament
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:43 AM
spawnjuno
Oui, même si ça va prendre 20 minutes pour atteindre les cages.
natedrake
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 11:57 AM
La date, la date... J'espère qu'il sortira pas en fin d'année...
thedoctor
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 12:00 PM
rbz
posted
the 04/03/2020 at 12:07 PM
