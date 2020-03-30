« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Tropico 6
name : Tropico 6
platform : PC
editor : Kalypso Media
developer : Haemimont Multimedia
genre : simulation et gestion
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Tropico 6 aussi sur Switch



Breaking news , citizens: #Tropico6 is coming to Nintendo Switch!
Dernières nouvelles, citoyens: #Tropico6 arrive sur Nintendo Switch !
Twitter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W2rNweYiqw
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/30/2020 at 11:36 AM
    Déjà le 6ème épisode ?

    Quand c'est trop, c'est Tropico !!

    ducknsexe posted the 03/30/2020 at 11:56 AM
    Je penser que tu annoncé Startropic sur switch.

    Fausse joie
    horg posted the 03/30/2020 at 12:19 PM
    "je pensais que tu annonçais" (oui je donne des cours de français pendant le confinement , c'est ma bonne action)
    kidicarus posted the 03/30/2020 at 12:30 PM
    Si c'est aussi réussi que civilisation 6, y a qui vont se régaler.
    suzukube posted the 03/30/2020 at 01:13 PM
    Bonne news !
