Upscaled with neural networks footage from the dawn of film taken in Belle Époque-era Paris, France from 1896-1900.



✔ FPS boosted to 60 frames per second;



✔ Image resolution boosted up to 4k – with digital artifacts, but some parts are improved noticeable, I'm preparing new dataset for that process, 4k is till in beta;



✔ Improved video sharpness;



✔ Colorized – I'm still unsure about it, but regarding to high request from the subscribers I decided to use DeOldify NN again on this video. If you don't like how DeOldify doing colorization, please let me know in the comments, I will upload b&w version and put a link here.



⚠ Please, be aware that colorization colors are not real and fake, colorization was made only for the ambiance and do not represent real historical data.



Source video (with ambiance sound) – please subscribe to guy jones channel, he is doing an amazing job in ambiance sound adding:

https://youtu.be/NjDclfAFRB4

Please, keep in mind that 4k resolution playback mostly not available on the phones.

