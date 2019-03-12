accueil
Muramasa
shincloud
Première image in-game de Jill - RE3R
ça ce tien
posted the 12/03/2019 at 04:53 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (
33
)
rolline
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 04:57 PM
là ça passe déjà beaucoup mieux que le artwork
birmou
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 04:58 PM
spawnini
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:00 PM
elle est bonne
birmou
mieux que Lara Pouff
voxen
windrunner
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:00 PM
Je trouve le travail sur les visages dans les jeux capcom de plus en plus intéressant. Elle est vraiment belle cette Jill.
Vivement le reveal et une date !
justx
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:00 PM
Elle est terrible vraiment. Rien à redire
jenicris
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:01 PM
Superbe.
birmou
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:04 PM
spawnini
elle au moins elle bute pas des ptit mexicains
voxen
leonr4
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:06 PM
Jolie si c'est vrai
rendan
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:06 PM
Hmmmm bon dieu qu'elle est bonne on dirai ma femme
(Oui ma femme est le sosie de Jill Valentine
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:06 PM
Dommage la qualité de l image est moisi, on constate un superbe changement cher jill
voxen
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:06 PM
spawnini
birmou
faites pas les fines Bouches, à choisir, je sais où vous iriez
hayatevibritania
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:07 PM
L'impression de voir une tête de PNJ random girl
J'ai mal à mon cœur de fanboy Jill
amario
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:09 PM
Ça se rapproche beaucoup de Rebirth
shincloud
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:10 PM
hayatevibritania
Oula carrément un PNJ random XD
hyoga57
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:12 PM
Ce rendu ignoble de Jill.
hayatevibritania
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:14 PM
shincloud
Jill avait un design qui lui était propre, depuis Rebirth jusqu’à Révélation, tu le voyais, tu te disais "mais c'est Jill" mais là pour ce que je vois, c'est meh. Le nez et le regard caractéristique de Jill va me manquer
octobar
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:15 PM
elle est tirée d'où l'image ?
Elle a un petit côté Kristen Stewart.
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:17 PM
Magnifique,magnifique,MAGNIFIQUE !! Vivement bordel !!!!
hyoga57
..............Va dans ta chambre.
leonr4
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:18 PM
shincloud
https://cdn.igromania.ru/mnt/news/c/5/c/5/c/4/88629/html/more/fbb5960de618fb85_848xH.jpg
shincloud
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:18 PM
hayatevibritania
Dans Revelation elle est dégueulasse
https://static.papergeek.fr/2017/09/resident-evil-revelations-jill-valentine.jpg
.
Le modèle de RE 1 Remake, RE5 était Julia Voth
koji
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:19 PM
fraiche
spawnini
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:20 PM
voxen
birmou
"
je sais où vous iriez
"
Dans le fionfion de Jill
foxstep
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:21 PM
voxen
spawnini
Je trouve que Lara était un peu plus belle dans Rise que dans Shadow perso. (j'ai fait le jeu récemment, trop bon en passant.. avec des défauts... mais trop BON
)
chronokami
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:24 PM
Shincloud
Monsieur est connaisseur
xD
finalyoz
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:24 PM
Vivement le mode à poil à vernir sur PC !
shincloud
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:25 PM
chronokami
Ah bah étant gros pigeon enfin gros fan, faut le savoir
XD
raioh
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:28 PM
Meilleure que Claire et Leon pour l'instant
voxen
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:29 PM
spawnini
le fion de Jill est pas connu à ce jour, celui de Lara oui, et il est hypnotique
foxstep
je suis de ton avis, pour Lara comme le jeu. Va falloir quand même bousculer la formule pour le prochain.
sonilka
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:29 PM
C'est non. Je préfère la Jill de Rebirth. La on dirait un perso lambda.
foxstep
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:33 PM
voxen
C'est clair, la formule a atteins son apogée avec cet opus je trouve.
fan2jeux
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:38 PM
Bon capcom, balancez!! C'est bon
mikazaki
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:41 PM
il son sérieux....pfff
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/03/2019 at 05:41 PM
et boum, un beau leak comme on aimerait ne pas en voir.
Dommage! Sinon j'avais été déçu par la DA de RE2-R, et c'est également le cas avec ce RE3-R, mais bon le jeu sera je l'espère tellement mieux sur d'autres points (j'espère qu'il y aura les araignées cette fois!)
