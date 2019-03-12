profile
Première image in-game de Jill - RE3R
ça ce tien

    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/03/2019 at 04:53 PM by shincloud
    comments (33)
    rolline posted the 12/03/2019 at 04:57 PM
    là ça passe déjà beaucoup mieux que le artwork
    birmou posted the 12/03/2019 at 04:58 PM
    spawnini posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:00 PM
    elle est bonne birmou mieux que Lara Pouff voxen
    windrunner posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Je trouve le travail sur les visages dans les jeux capcom de plus en plus intéressant. Elle est vraiment belle cette Jill.
    Vivement le reveal et une date !
    justx posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Elle est terrible vraiment. Rien à redire
    jenicris posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:01 PM
    Superbe.
    birmou posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:04 PM
    spawnini elle au moins elle bute pas des ptit mexicains voxen
    leonr4 posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:06 PM
    Jolie si c'est vrai
    rendan posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:06 PM
    Hmmmm bon dieu qu'elle est bonne on dirai ma femme (Oui ma femme est le sosie de Jill Valentine )
    ducknsexe posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:06 PM
    Dommage la qualité de l image est moisi, on constate un superbe changement cher jill
    voxen posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:06 PM
    spawnini birmou faites pas les fines Bouches, à choisir, je sais où vous iriez
    hayatevibritania posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:07 PM
    L'impression de voir une tête de PNJ random girl

    J'ai mal à mon cœur de fanboy Jill
    amario posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:09 PM
    Ça se rapproche beaucoup de Rebirth
    shincloud posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:10 PM
    hayatevibritania Oula carrément un PNJ random XD
    hyoga57 posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:12 PM
    Ce rendu ignoble de Jill.
    hayatevibritania posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:14 PM
    shincloud Jill avait un design qui lui était propre, depuis Rebirth jusqu’à Révélation, tu le voyais, tu te disais "mais c'est Jill" mais là pour ce que je vois, c'est meh. Le nez et le regard caractéristique de Jill va me manquer
    octobar posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:15 PM
    elle est tirée d'où l'image ?

    Elle a un petit côté Kristen Stewart.
    ravyxxs posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:17 PM
    Magnifique,magnifique,MAGNIFIQUE !! Vivement bordel !!!!

    hyoga57 ..............Va dans ta chambre.
    leonr4 posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:18 PM
    shincloud https://cdn.igromania.ru/mnt/news/c/5/c/5/c/4/88629/html/more/fbb5960de618fb85_848xH.jpg
    shincloud posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:18 PM
    hayatevibritania Dans Revelation elle est dégueulasse https://static.papergeek.fr/2017/09/resident-evil-revelations-jill-valentine.jpg .

    Le modèle de RE 1 Remake, RE5 était Julia Voth
    koji posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:19 PM
    fraiche
    spawnini posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:20 PM
    voxen birmou "je sais où vous iriez "
    Dans le fionfion de Jill
    foxstep posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:21 PM
    voxen spawnini Je trouve que Lara était un peu plus belle dans Rise que dans Shadow perso. (j'ai fait le jeu récemment, trop bon en passant.. avec des défauts... mais trop BON )
    chronokami posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:24 PM
    Shincloud Monsieur est connaisseur xD
    finalyoz posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:24 PM
    Vivement le mode à poil à vernir sur PC !
    shincloud posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:25 PM
    chronokami Ah bah étant gros pigeon enfin gros fan, faut le savoir XD
    raioh posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:28 PM
    Meilleure que Claire et Leon pour l'instant
    voxen posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:29 PM
    spawnini le fion de Jill est pas connu à ce jour, celui de Lara oui, et il est hypnotique

    foxstep je suis de ton avis, pour Lara comme le jeu. Va falloir quand même bousculer la formule pour le prochain.
    sonilka posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:29 PM
    C'est non. Je préfère la Jill de Rebirth. La on dirait un perso lambda.
    foxstep posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:33 PM
    voxen C'est clair, la formule a atteins son apogée avec cet opus je trouve.
    fan2jeux posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:38 PM
    Bon capcom, balancez!! C'est bon
    mikazaki posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:41 PM
    il son sérieux....pfff
    xenofamicom posted the 12/03/2019 at 05:41 PM
    et boum, un beau leak comme on aimerait ne pas en voir.

    Dommage! Sinon j'avais été déçu par la DA de RE2-R, et c'est également le cas avec ce RE3-R, mais bon le jeu sera je l'espère tellement mieux sur d'autres points (j'espère qu'il y aura les araignées cette fois!)
