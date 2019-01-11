LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Death Stranding : Rick et Morty font la pub
Plutôt étonnant mais sympa et marrant à voir ( le bébé ) ça serait cool qu'il y'ait un épisode de la saison 4 avec la référence !

    posted the 11/01/2019 at 10:01 PM by gantzeur
    comments (4)
    bennj posted the 11/01/2019 at 10:17 PM
    Ouais bouffons le bébé Putain j'adore cette série même si elle partait un peu trop dans les sens dans la dernière saison.
    aym posted the 11/01/2019 at 11:10 PM
    Super pub . Hâte de mater la saison 4, série géniale.
    kira93 posted the 11/01/2019 at 11:11 PM
    J ai trop hate de l avoir . J en peu plus d attendre
    rendan posted the 11/01/2019 at 11:20 PM
    Énorme
