« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Acquire
official website : http://www.acquire.co.jp/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[PC/PS4/Switch] Katana Kami aussi en Occident ?




Éditeur : Spike Chunsoft. / Développeur : Acquire
C'est un spin-off de Way of the Samurai.
Date de sortie : 2020 (Japon)
Classification, pour l'occident, Australienne

Site du jeu
    posted the 10/14/2019 at 07:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    edgar posted the 10/14/2019 at 07:22 PM
    Pas mal du tout !
