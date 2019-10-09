profile
Persona 5 Royal
name : Persona 5 Royal
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif > blog
Persona 5 Royal montre son Opening
    posted the 09/10/2019 at 09:54 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    hollowar posted the 09/10/2019 at 09:58 AM
    l'animation est plus belle mais il a pas ce petit truc qu'avais le premier la c'est vraiment trop coloré etc on dirait qu'ils s'amusent....
    sora78 posted the 09/10/2019 at 09:58 AM
    lion93 posted the 09/10/2019 at 10:02 AM
    hollowar Gné? bah dans l'opening 1 , ils s'amusent aussi.... Ils dansent tous...
    burningcrimson posted the 09/10/2019 at 11:23 AM
    Jkiff le nouveau perso ! Mais franchement je repasserai pas à la caisse
