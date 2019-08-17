accueil
Muramasa
profile
204
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zackfair59plus
,
tvirus
,
chris92
,
kizito5
,
rkazuya
,
youki
,
reikoririn
,
lambo
,
liquidus
,
bibi300
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
bladagun
,
lucy
,
shampix
,
shima
,
estellise
,
voxen
,
metasonic
,
sacks
,
robin73
,
sboubi
,
shanks
,
zabuza
,
sephiroth07
,
papysnake
,
carmichael
,
alozius
,
cuthbert
,
jeanouillz
,
fullbuster
,
viveff
,
fantacitron
,
shoga
,
kensama
,
eldren
,
rahxephon1
,
stonesjack
,
chdav
,
achille
,
apollokami
,
darkvador
,
dragonkevin
,
neokiller
,
trez
,
grozourson
,
shazbot
,
rkm18
,
svr
,
vanilla59
,
gtoonizuka69
,
vonkuru
,
square
,
aiolia081
,
milo42
,
i8
,
thib50
,
minx
,
klepapangue
,
anonymous340
,
kwak
,
yukilin
,
zelda59279
,
lucrate
,
darknova
,
terminator
,
shinz0
,
asakim
,
darksephiroth
,
binou87
,
kasumi
,
docteurdeggman
,
idd
,
shido
,
sauronsg
,
jwolf
,
yagate
,
000000000000000000
,
akd
,
musicforlife
,
hipou
,
loudiyi
,
grimmroy
,
uta
,
hebuspsa
,
tzine
,
qbigaara49
,
choupiloutre
,
twins
,
linkart
,
biggy
,
jaune
,
kurosama
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
trafalgar
,
momotaros
,
heroux
,
seiyasnake
,
krjc
,
furtifdor
,
drakeramore
,
goldmen33
,
ripley
,
supatony
,
takahito
,
calishnikov
,
tripy73
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
mickurt
,
mustdie
,
diablass59
,
syndrome
,
kenshuiin
,
yogfei
,
snakeorliquid
,
chester
,
spaaz
,
lightjack
,
ritalix
,
linkiorra
,
maldara69600
,
darkyx
,
heracles
,
lefumier
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
ykarin
,
patourde
,
darkfoxx
,
skyzein
,
gizmo2142
,
blackbox
,
link80
,
odv78
,
korou
,
playstation2008
,
ootaniisensei
,
angelcloud
,
maxibesttof
,
kikibearentongues
,
jorostar
,
darkulqui
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
rendan
,
sandman
,
x1x2
,
opthomas
,
kenpokan
,
cb
,
chronokami
,
lilong
,
exemplay
,
ravyxxs
,
shindo
,
naruto780
,
netero
,
nekonoctis
,
gat
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
arngrim
,
shiroyashagin
,
xars01
,
nindo64
,
sorow
,
e3payne
,
jozen15
,
sorento
,
torotoro59
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
killia
,
yaakus
,
xxxxxx0
,
narustorm
,
rayzorx09
,
zboobi
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kevisiano
,
niveforever
,
corrin
,
sujetdelta
,
kwathor
,
fandenutella
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
receiversms
,
makotoniijima
,
2077
,
leonr4
,
negan
,
zevoodoo
,
cloc
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
kamina
,
spawnini
shincloud
articles :
3067
visites since opening :
4065965
shincloud
> blog
Screens Grandia 2 HD Collection
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/17/2019 at 09:51 PM by
shincloud
comments (
4
)
mugiwara
posted
the 08/17/2019 at 09:56 PM
J'ai quand même bien envie de me laisser tenter je l'ai jamais ce petit grandia 2.
shincloud
posted
the 08/17/2019 at 09:59 PM
mugiwara
D'autres te diront qu'ils comprendront pas les textes sur les screens, mais sinon c'est très acceptable, même si c'est pas parfait, et jusqu'à maintenant j'ai tout capté (11h de jeu)
eduardos
posted
the 08/17/2019 at 10:18 PM
P’tain il me fait grave de l’oeil ce jeu, surtout que j’avais adoré le 2 mais jamais fait le 1, ça vraiment serait l’occasion, dommage qu’il soit un poil chère
rendan
posted
the 08/17/2019 at 10:23 PM
Un bon rpg à l'ancienne comme je les aimes
