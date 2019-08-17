profile
Screens Grandia 2 HD Collection














    posted the 08/17/2019 at 09:51 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    mugiwara posted the 08/17/2019 at 09:56 PM
    J'ai quand même bien envie de me laisser tenter je l'ai jamais ce petit grandia 2.
    shincloud posted the 08/17/2019 at 09:59 PM
    mugiwara D'autres te diront qu'ils comprendront pas les textes sur les screens, mais sinon c'est très acceptable, même si c'est pas parfait, et jusqu'à maintenant j'ai tout capté (11h de jeu)
    eduardos posted the 08/17/2019 at 10:18 PM
    P’tain il me fait grave de l’oeil ce jeu, surtout que j’avais adoré le 2 mais jamais fait le 1, ça vraiment serait l’occasion, dommage qu’il soit un poil chère
    rendan posted the 08/17/2019 at 10:23 PM
    Un bon rpg à l'ancienne comme je les aimes
