.Coco l'asticot.
profile
kurosama
126
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 833
visites since opening : 897833
kurosama > blog
Une petite Tv sympa de chez Sony
Bon bah voila..pour la future Ps5. y'a un petit passage avec Gran Turismo.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/27/2019 at 03:25 AM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    midomashakil posted the 06/27/2019 at 03:48 AM
    bonne affaire
    dommage il me manque 3 euro
    kurosama posted the 06/27/2019 at 03:58 AM
    midomashakil ça va le prix d'une tite bagnole...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre