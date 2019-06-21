« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Film] Detention / Bande Annonce


Le jeu racontait l'histoire d'une étudiante taïwanaise qui explorait un lycée hanté, dans les années 60.

Voici l'adaptation au cinéma

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDM693sTP4A
    salerafiot posted the 06/21/2019 at 10:10 PM
    Tres bon jeu d'ailleurs.
