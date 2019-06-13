« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Team Cherry
name : Team Cherry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Hollow Knight : Silksong / Gameplay – Nintendo Treehouse





C'est la suite du jeu Hollow Knight.

Développeur : Team Cherry
Prévu sur PC/Switch
Date de sortie : 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jC_YVX2SWYw
    posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    omso posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:22 PM
    Day one
    ducknsexe posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:26 PM
    Énorme ce treehouse que du gameplay du gameplay et encore du gameplay sur des jeux qui vont sortir prochainement
    wazaaabi posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:56 PM
    Dire Qu’une suite est censée être meilleur que l’episode Précédent !!Qu’est ce que ça va être !!!
    mrvince posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:32 PM
    "Coming soon" j'espère vraiment. Genre fin d'année . Le gameplay a l'air encore plus jouissif. Quand elle court dans la 2ème zone. Vraiment stylé. Hâte !
