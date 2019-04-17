accueil
profile
Likes
name :
Judgment
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
action-aventure
profile
Likes
guiguif
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Judgment: La nouvelle gueule de Pierre Taki
Voici le nouveau model qui remplacera celui de Pierre Taki inculpé pour détention de drogue.
Judgment est toujours prevu pour le 25 Juin sur PS4 avec les sous-titres FR et le doublage japonais et anglais
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/17/2019 at 11:38 AM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (4)
4
)
octobar
posted
the 04/17/2019 at 11:47 AM
lol
sylphide
posted
the 04/17/2019 at 11:50 AM
L'original paraissait plus vieu me semble mais j'ai du mal sur certain plan la new version parait plus réaliste, ou la peau est mieux sur l'original, j'ai vraiment du mal vous en pensez quoi ?
spaaz
posted
the 04/17/2019 at 11:53 AM
Je préfère le nouveau modèle personnellement, je trouve qu'il a beaucoup plus une tête de méchant que l'autre.
sonilka
posted
the 04/17/2019 at 12:08 PM
Ou c'est qu'il est ou Takagi ?
citer un membre
