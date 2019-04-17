profile
Judgment
name : Judgment
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
Judgment: La nouvelle gueule de Pierre Taki
Voici le nouveau model qui remplacera celui de Pierre Taki inculpé pour détention de drogue.
Judgment est toujours prevu pour le 25 Juin sur PS4 avec les sous-titres FR et le doublage japonais et anglais

    posted the 04/17/2019 at 11:38 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    octobar posted the 04/17/2019 at 11:47 AM
    lol
    sylphide posted the 04/17/2019 at 11:50 AM
    L'original paraissait plus vieu me semble mais j'ai du mal sur certain plan la new version parait plus réaliste, ou la peau est mieux sur l'original, j'ai vraiment du mal vous en pensez quoi ?
    spaaz posted the 04/17/2019 at 11:53 AM
    Je préfère le nouveau modèle personnellement, je trouve qu'il a beaucoup plus une tête de méchant que l'autre.
    sonilka posted the 04/17/2019 at 12:08 PM
    Ou c'est qu'il est ou Takagi ?
