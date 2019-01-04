accueil
masharu
Nintendo
Nintendo
http://www.nintendo.fr
http://www.nintendo.fr
masharu
masharu
articles : 172
172
visites since opening : 274320
274320
masharu
> blog
Splatoon Island sur iOS et Android
Splatoon arrive prochainement sur mobile avec Splatoon Island, un jeu où on pourra rencontrer Ayo et Oly en maillot de bain. Alors je n'ai retenu que ça, mais le jeu mobile offre plusieurs mini-jeux autour du complexe touristique.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3TtRfeDrE0
posted the 04/01/2019 at 02:34 PM by
masharu
comments (
4
)
zekk
posted
the 04/01/2019 at 02:59 PM
faites gaffe, il est censuré sur les Xperia
suikoden
posted
the 04/01/2019 at 03:05 PM
Ahah j'adore ^^
nihv
posted
the 04/01/2019 at 03:51 PM
putain ils se sont fait chier pour faire un fake
mais ça finira peut être comme Goat Simulator
axlenz
posted
the 04/01/2019 at 03:53 PM
La qualité de la production derrière ce poisson d'avril est insensée
. Respect fou.
En vrai un jeu comme ça sur mobile peut être sympa
