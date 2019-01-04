profile
Nintendo
146
Likes
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
masharu
15
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 172
visites since opening : 274320
masharu > blog
Splatoon Island sur iOS et Android


Splatoon arrive prochainement sur mobile avec Splatoon Island, un jeu où on pourra rencontrer Ayo et Oly en maillot de bain. Alors je n'ai retenu que ça, mais le jeu mobile offre plusieurs mini-jeux autour du complexe touristique.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3TtRfeDrE0
    tags : mobile splatoon fish
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/01/2019 at 02:34 PM by masharu
    comments (4)
    zekk posted the 04/01/2019 at 02:59 PM
    faites gaffe, il est censuré sur les Xperia
    suikoden posted the 04/01/2019 at 03:05 PM
    Ahah j'adore ^^
    nihv posted the 04/01/2019 at 03:51 PM
    putain ils se sont fait chier pour faire un fake
    mais ça finira peut être comme Goat Simulator
    axlenz posted the 04/01/2019 at 03:53 PM
    La qualité de la production derrière ce poisson d'avril est insensée . Respect fou.

    En vrai un jeu comme ça sur mobile peut être sympa
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre