« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Travis Strikes Again : No More Heroes
22
name : Travis Strikes Again : No More Heroes
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Marvelous
developer : Grasshopper Manufacture
genre : action
multiplayer : 2 en coop local
european release date : 01/18/2019
nicolasgourry
106
nicolasgourry
articles : 2543
visites since opening : 3078160
nicolasgourry > blog
Travis strikes again no more heroes...un message ?



https://twitter.com/suda_51/status/1111574431028006912

La licence Siren (ou Forbidden Siren) est développé et édité par Sony.


PS : Un hommage ou un troll ^^
Rappel : le deuxième DLC - Bubblegum Fatale qui arrive le 30 avril 2019.
    posted the 03/30/2019 at 12:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    escobar posted the 03/30/2019 at 12:39 PM
    C'est plus un hommage qu'un troll
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/30/2019 at 12:40 PM
    escobar pour ça que je dis ça avec humour ^^
