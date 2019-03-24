profile
Remember 2004
En 2004 j'étais complètement dingue de voir des cinématiques de ce genre et un gameplay aussi beau qu'un jeu PS2 et en 60fps , Ridge Racer



    posted the 03/24/2019 at 10:19 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    escobar posted the 03/24/2019 at 10:25 PM
    Je l'avais jouer jouer et même l'umd ne fonctionner plus
    leonr4 posted the 03/24/2019 at 10:29 PM
    PSP best portable ever
    axlenz posted the 03/24/2019 at 10:31 PM
    La PSP est la meilleure console portable que j'ai eu à utiliser . Suivi aujourd'hui de ma switch
