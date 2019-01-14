accueil
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
creator :
kevisiano
creation date :
01/14/2019
last update :
06/19/2022
description :
Le rendez-vous du dimanche soir, histoire de bien finir la semaine !
kevisiano
(creator)
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
OUI
Excellent
Sympa
C'était abusé ça
...
Tellement sale, je suis éclaté
Ecologic
J'ai honte de connaitre ça
Les thug
Grave
Ca croise le fer
Outch
Ca me tue
Quel skill
Le mec qui sait cuisiner c'est le boss
Mais
Qui fait ça ?
Ouuuuu...
Faut donner de l'amour après tout
Ahah
L'enfer
J'ai mouru
posted the 06/19/2022 at 06:37 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (9)
9
)
kevisiano
posted
the 06/19/2022 at 06:37 PM
warminos
zakovu
lefab88
raph64
uga
killia
amassous
rulian
sangotrunks
escobar
squall63
e3ologue
shinz0
coolflex
nakata
kenpokan
sonilka
nindo64
spawnini
siil
iglooo
ritalix
shmawlk44
hakaishin
shoga
kevinmccallisterrr
coco98bis
wadewilson
mitenso
yukilin
pillsofdeath
victorsagat
fenek
titipicasso
opthomas
sandman
aspartam
sunuke
greatteacheroni
populus
milo42
xevius
hachimaruden
liberty
posted
the 06/19/2022 at 06:43 PM
Il en faut pour l'élection, genre un mec qui chiale alors qu'il n'a pas voté !
rulian
posted
the 06/19/2022 at 06:46 PM
Très très bonne fournée bros
leonsilverburg
posted
the 06/19/2022 at 07:01 PM
Du lourd !!! Merci encore
ryadr
posted
the 06/19/2022 at 07:35 PM
Vivement la semaine pro avec une série Mélenchon qui attend le coup de fil de Macron mwhahahah
plistter
posted
the 06/19/2022 at 07:40 PM
la der ! !
keiku
posted
the 06/19/2022 at 07:57 PM
merci de me faire rire ce dimanche encore
amassous
posted
the 06/19/2022 at 08:06 PM
Les assiettes de ma mère mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
opthomas
posted
the 06/19/2022 at 08:19 PM
Du très bon merci surtout celle du 5x0 s'autodétruire pour tuer son ennemie la classe
kevisiano
Il en faut pour l'élection, genre un mec qui chiale alors qu'il n'a pas voté !