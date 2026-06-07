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The Sinking City 2
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name : The Sinking City 2
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Frogwares
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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The Sinking City 2 : Release Date Trailer
Sortie le 18 Aout sur PS5, Xbox et PC.

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    posted the 06/07/2026 at 12:55 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    churos45 posted the 06/07/2026 at 01:07 PM
    faut vraiment que je finisse le 1er. J'ai dû le recommencer 3 fois mais j'arrive pas à aller loin, ça m'endort un peu
    zboubi480 posted the 06/07/2026 at 01:17 PM
    churos45 pareil....le jeu est bon mais j'accroche pas. J'ai relancé suite à la maj new gen mais toujours pas
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