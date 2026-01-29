profile
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.
name : Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch 2
[NS2] Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. / Date


Date de sortie : 26 Mars 2026
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNCcbKTbg48
    posted the 01/29/2026 at 03:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    rogeraf posted the 01/29/2026 at 03:27 PM
    Mince ! C'est pas Virtua Fighter next
    greggy posted the 01/29/2026 at 03:27 PM
    Encore une gamekey card...
    Sega c'est un pas en avant, un pas en arrière
    fiveagainstone posted the 01/29/2026 at 04:50 PM
    20€ en version normale sur l'eshop, je vais prendre.
