Starfield
[Rumeur] Starfield en 2026 sur NS2 ?
Nate the Hate (qui avait, pour rappel, dévoilé la date d’annonce de la Nintendo Switch 2 et la date du dernier Nintendo Direct, entre autres) vient d’expliquer sur son compte Twitter/X que Bethesda était actuellement entrain de travailler sur un portage de Starfield, son RPG de science-fiction dans l’espace, sur Nintendo Switch 2. La sortie serait, comme Indiana Jones, prévue pour 2026 sans plus de détails.

Indiana Jones & the Great Circle won't be the only Bethesda game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.
See that plane t ? You can go there.
Aside from landing on PS5... Starfield is planned for release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.
X

SwitchActu
    posted the 08/19/2025 at 08:45 PM by nicolasgourry
