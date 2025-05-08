profile
HELL is US
1
Likers
name : HELL is US
platform : PC
editor : Nacon
developer : Rogue Factor
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6570
visites since opening : 11584203
guiguif > blog
all
Hell Is Us: Une demo arrive sur console
Hell Is Us aura le droit a une demo sur PS5 et Series X le 12 Aout.
Ce sera la même que celle sortie sur PC.

https://www.gematsu.com/2025/08/hell-is-us-demo-for-ps5-xbox-series-launches-august-12
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    tripy73, torotoro59
    posted the 08/05/2025 at 05:26 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    torotoro59 posted the 08/05/2025 at 05:38 PM
    À voir.
    tripy73 posted the 08/05/2025 at 06:20 PM
    Si c'est la même démo elle permet d'avoir déjà un bon aperçu du game design et du gameplay, par contre à voir si elle sera en français cette fois-ci.
    zampano posted the 08/05/2025 at 06:26 PM
    Trop cool, je voulais me faire un avis sur les performances sur consoles pour me décider
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo