Cronos : The New Dawn
name : Cronos : The New Dawn
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Bloober Team
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 6557
visites since opening : 11555074
Cronos The New Dawn: les 35 premieres minutes
Cronos: The New Dawn continue encore de se montrer avec cette fois le debut proposé par Bloober Team.
Sortie prévue en fin d'année sur PS5, Xbox et PC.

    posted the 07/29/2025 at 05:30 PM by guiguif
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo