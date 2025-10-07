profile
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[NS/NS2] The Witch of Luludidea / Trailer

(D'après la vidéo, le jeu sortirait en boite complet au Japon)

Dans la peau d’une sorcière amnésique qui devra découper des ennemis à l’aide de son katana magique.

Date de sortie : 30 Octobre 2025

PS : Il est aussi prévu sur PC (Steam)
SwitchActu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIttiV9n06Y&t
    posted the 07/10/2025 at 05:25 PM by nicolasgourry
