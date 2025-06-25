accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Drag x Drive
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
sport
nicolasgourry
articles :
5773
visites since opening :
9520006
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[NS2] Drag x Drive / Petite info
Il se joue soit en solo soit en online uniquement jusqu'à 12 joueurs, pas de multi local.
Évidement, il ne peut pas être joué autrement qu'avec les deux souris, donc pas possible d'y jouer en mode "portable" avec les deux joy-con accroché.
Taille du fichier : 1,7Go
Site Nintendo US
tags :
posted the 06/25/2025 at 07:40 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
1
)
jackfrost
posted
the 06/25/2025 at 09:45 AM
Ils auraient pu changer l'esthétique. Je ne savais même pas que c'etait un jeu dev par Nintendo.
