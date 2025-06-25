profile
Drag x Drive
0
Likers
name : Drag x Drive
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : sport
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5773
visites since opening : 9520006
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[NS2] Drag x Drive / Petite info


Il se joue soit en solo soit en online uniquement jusqu’à 12 joueurs, pas de multi local.

Évidement, il ne peut pas être joué autrement qu'avec les deux souris, donc pas possible d'y jouer en mode "portable" avec les deux joy-con accroché.

Taille du fichier : 1,7Go

Site Nintendo US
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/25/2025 at 07:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    jackfrost posted the 06/25/2025 at 09:45 AM
    Ils auraient pu changer l'esthétique. Je ne savais même pas que c'etait un jeu dev par Nintendo.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo