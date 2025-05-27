profile
Daemon X Machina : Titanic Scion
name : Daemon X Machina : Titanic Scion
platform : PC
editor : Marvelous
developer : Marvelous First Studio
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch 2
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Multi] Daemon X Machina : T.S / Trailer "Customization"




Date de sortie : 5 Septembre 2025

Site Officiel
PS : Il sort en version "complet" sur NS2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6eYfQpEKps
    posted the 05/27/2025 at 02:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    narustorm posted the 05/27/2025 at 02:25 PM
    Déjà préco sur switch 2
    J'avais adoré le 1er
    solarr posted the 05/27/2025 at 05:25 PM
    narustorm Edition limitée ou standard ? dans tous les cas, c'est "incoming bombing hit".

    Et l'OST est géniale. Mon prochain AAA.
    narustorm posted the 05/27/2025 at 05:28 PM
    Standard
    solarr posted the 05/27/2025 at 05:29 PM
    narustorm OK.
