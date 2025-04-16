profile
Bionic Bay
name : Bionic Bay
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Psychoflow Studio
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PC
Une pépite indé en vue sur PC/PS5 : Bionic Bay ?
Décidément, il y a peu nous avions eu Blue Prince comme pépite indé qui a obtenue 89% par OpenCritic, là nous avons Bionic Bay qui débute avec une moyenne de 92% par OpenCritic



Le jeu sera disponible le 17 Avril 2025 (donc demain).

Steam (demo dispo)
PS : J'attends plus de test pour éventuellement faire un article dans le groupe "La presse des tests ou pas..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5T5nraTdwGo
    idd, toastinambour
    posted the 04/16/2025 at 02:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/16/2025 at 04:18 PM
    Putain j'adore
