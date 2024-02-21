profile
Super Monkey Ball : Banana Rumble
name : Super Monkey Ball : Banana Rumble
platform : Switch
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : autre
[Switch] Super Monkey Ball : B.R / Demo dispo


Le jeu avait reçu 77% sur OpenCritic avec toutes les mises à jour, je pense que nous avons le meilleur épisode de la licence.

200 niveaux jouable en solo ou en coopération à quatre
Jouable en ligne jusqu'à 15 autres joueurs dans cinq modes de jeu
Plus de 300 items

Bonus : Dernier DLC tout juste annoncé


Une démo est disponible sur l'eShop
    posted the 03/26/2025 at 09:30 AM by nicolasgourry
