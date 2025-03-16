profile
nicolasgourry > blog
[Spécial] Printemps du cinéma 2025


Donc le Week-end prochain vous pourrez aller au cinéma pour 5€.

Vous pourrez donc aussi voir les films qui sortent le 19 Mars, dont :



mais aussi les films encore à l'affiche comme :



https://www.cnc.fr/cinema/actualites/le-printemps-du-cinema-2025-a-lapproche_2357733
    kevinmccallisterrr, shinz0, aggrekuma
    posted the 03/16/2025 at 09:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    aggrekuma posted the 03/16/2025 at 10:52 AM
    Bon Mickey 17 dimanche prochain alors !
    shinz0 posted the 03/16/2025 at 11:38 AM
    Cool
    Ça sera The Insider pour moi
