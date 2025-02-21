profile
Atelier Yumia
name : Atelier Yumia
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Gust
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif > blog
Atelier Yumia: Opening et Images
Atelier Yumia dévoile son opening et quelques images.
Sortie prevue le 21 Mars et en Français.





















    kibix, adamjensen, icebergbrulant
    posted the 02/21/2025 at 04:45 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    tokito posted the 02/21/2025 at 04:56 PM
    Cool que ce soit traduit en FR et il y a même une moto
    apollokami posted the 02/21/2025 at 05:05 PM
    Il a l'air bien mais j'ai encore 2 Ryza de retard
    birmou posted the 02/21/2025 at 05:13 PM
    Ça fait du bien de voir un jrpg avec une bonne gueule.
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/21/2025 at 05:13 PM
    En ce moment, je croule sur les RPG (cf Metaphor en ce moment)

    Trop de RPG encore à faire (Romancing Saga, Dragon Quest 3 Remake, Trails Of Daybreak 2 et Suikoden 1 2 HD qui arrive...)

    Eparpillez les un peu...
