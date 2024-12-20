profile
Slitterhead
0
Likers
name : Slitterhead
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Bokeh Game Studio
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6370
visites since opening : 10947695
guiguif > blog
all
Slitterhead: Une demo dispo sur consoles et PC
Les ventes n’étant probablement pas mirobolantes, Bokeh Studio propose dés aujourd'hui une demo de son jeu d'action/horreur sur PS5, PS4, Xbox et PC.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    adamjensen, tripy73, jenicris
    posted the 12/20/2024 at 11:39 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    tripy73 posted the 12/20/2024 at 12:19 PM
    Merci pour l'info, je vais pouvoir tester tout ça et voir ce que ça donne manette en main
    zekk posted the 12/20/2024 at 12:30 PM
    Je vais tester ça
    jenicris posted the 12/20/2024 at 12:52 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo