Cyberpunk 2077
68
Likers
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
kevisiano
49
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
articles : 474
visites since opening : 871149
Cyberpunk 2077 : Update des ventes


30M pour le jeu


8M pour le DLC Phantom Liberty


    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    killia, playstation2008, goldmen33, wadewilson, spontexes, marchale, nindo64, yukilin
    posted the 11/26/2024 at 06:12 PM by kevisiano
    comments (9)
    marchale posted the 11/26/2024 at 06:39 PM
    zekk posted the 11/26/2024 at 06:48 PM
    piratees posted the 11/26/2024 at 07:03 PM
    8 millions de vrai gamer
    zekk posted the 11/26/2024 at 07:20 PM
    piratees quel DLC !
    piratees posted the 11/26/2024 at 07:36 PM
    zekk
    wadewilson posted the 11/26/2024 at 08:53 PM
    mérité
    playstation2008 posted the 11/26/2024 at 09:21 PM
    Un jeu que je dois faire
    kratoszeus posted the 11/26/2024 at 09:50 PM
    Vivement the witcher 4
    nindo64 posted the 11/26/2024 at 10:24 PM
    C'est colossal. Y a peu de jeux à cette époque qui arrivent à de tels chiffres
