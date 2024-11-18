profile
Dynasty Warriors Origins
1
Likers
name : Dynasty Warriors Origins
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
guiguif > blog
all
Dynasty Warriors Origins: Une demo + Video de Gameplay
Koei proposera une demo pour son Dynasty Warriors: Origins le Vendredi 22 Novembre, soit dans 4 jours.
Un nouvelle video de gameplay est aussi tombée.

    posted the 11/18/2024 at 08:16 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    terminagore posted the 11/18/2024 at 08:19 PM
    Merci pour l’info.
    On testera ça (ce que j’ai vu m’a plutôt accroché).
