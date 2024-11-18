profile
Chernobylite
name : Chernobylite
platform : PC
editor : All In! Games
developer : The Farm 51
genre : action-infiltration
multiplayer : non
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Chernobylite : Complete Edition / Date


La version complète inclut le jeu de base et toutes les mises à jour gratuites avec les missions additionnelles, les lieux inédits, les nouvelles armes, les modes uniques et plus.

Date de sortie : 13 Décembre 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hrpwsdxx6wE
    posted the 11/18/2024 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
