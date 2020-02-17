profile
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
8
Likers
name : Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 02/17/2020
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
articles : 6304
visites since opening : 10755343
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Un DLC "Dragon Ball Daima"
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot ne veut pas crever.
En effet Namco Bandai annonce un DLC basé sur la nouvelle serie Dragon Ball Daima.

    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/17/2024 at 09:47 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    birmou posted the 10/17/2024 at 10:52 PM
    Y'en à aussi un dans Xenoverse 2.
