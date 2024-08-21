profile
all
Bully : le retour confirmé
Jeux Video



C'est juste la version originale inclus dans l'offre d'abonnement GTA + sur PlayStation/Xbox.

Voilà.
Bonne journée.
    posted the 08/21/2024 at 08:53 AM by shanks
    comments (7)
    fablus posted the 08/21/2024 at 09:02 AM
    Oh non fausse joie :'( faut pas faire des blagues comme ça
    Je suis certain qu'il reviendra un jour. Toutes les licences oubliées finissent par revenir. Même half Life 3 j'y crois dur
    ducknsexe posted the 08/21/2024 at 09:12 AM
    Comment bien débuté la journé en mode fausse joie
    famimax posted the 08/21/2024 at 09:21 AM
    C'est la version 360 pour les XBox (qui était déjà retro compatible), et l'originale pour PS, Rockstar c'est même pas fait chier à rajouter les trucs en plus du remaster 360 pour l'arrivée sur PS4/5
    famimax posted the 08/21/2024 at 09:25 AM
    Question: What are the differences between the versions of Bully included with GTA+ on each platform?

    Answer:

    Players on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 can download and play the original PlayStation 2 version of Bully via the PlayStation 4 rerelease and PlayStation 5 backward compatibility

    Players on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One can download and play Bully: Scholarship Edition via Xbox backward compatibility
    Bully: Scholarship Edition contains missions, classes, clothing items, and 2-player online minigames not included in the original launch version of Bully.

    https://support.rockstargames.com/fr/articles/32547278838291/Bully-for-GTA-Games-Library-Version-Differences
    mibugishiden posted the 08/21/2024 at 10:00 AM
    Rockstar on va pas se mentir c'est devenu ce qu'ils parodiaient dans leur jeux, une boite de connards avides de pognon et du moindre effort.
    zekk posted the 08/21/2024 at 10:31 AM
    j'ai adoré à l'époque, mais ça a du vraiment très mal vieillir !
    midomashakil posted the 08/21/2024 at 10:34 AM
    petite remarque hors sujet
    horizon 2 va être retiré du ps plus extra
