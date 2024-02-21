profile
Super Monkey Ball : Banana Rumble
name : Super Monkey Ball : Banana Rumble
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : autre
[Switch] Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble / Encore plus de contenu


Le jeu a eu plutôt une bonne réception critique (OpenCritic 75% / IGNFrance 7/10 / ActuGaming 7/10), nous apprenons qu'il y aura plus de contenu gratuit à venir en 2024 sur la partie "multi".


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJbCoILZIkQ
    posted the 07/30/2024 at 02:15 PM
